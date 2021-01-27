Jim Rutherford resigned as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, citing personal reasons.

The team said assistant general manager Patrik Allvin has been promoted to interim GM, with the search for a new general manager beginning immediately.

Rutherford, 71, has served as general manager since the 2014-15 season, architecting back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. The Penguins have not missed the playoffs under Rutherford, who was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019.

"It has been a great honor to serve as general manager of the Penguins, and to hang two more Stanley Cup banners at PPG Paints Arena," Rutherford said. "I have so many people to thank, beginning with the owners, Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, and team president David Morehouse. There always has been so much support from everyone involved with the Penguins, both on the hockey and business staffs, and, of course, from a special group of players led by Sidney Crosby. The fans here have been tremendous to me and my family. I know it's a little unusual to have this happen during a season, but just felt this was the right time to step away."

Before joining the Penguins, Rutherford spent twenty years as general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise, winning the Stanley Cup in Carolina in 2006. He played 13 seasons in the NHL as a goaltender, including two stints with the Penguins.

"Jim has been an amazing representative of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and he'll always have a special place in our team's history, his own legacy," Penguins' president and CEO David Morehouse said. "He'll always be part of the Penguins. On behalf of our ownership, management, staff, coaches and players, we want to thank him for his many contributions, which go far beyond those two Stanley Cups. Jim is a great friend and teammate. We wish him and his family the best."

Allvin, 46, was named assistant general manager in November, 2020. He is in his 15th season with the Penguins hockey operations staff, having started as a scout in 2006-07. He served as director of amateur scouting from 2017-20.

"I'm excited for this new opportunity with the Penguins, but I would not be in this position were it not for Jim's faith in me over these past seven years," Allvin said. "I want to thank him and wish him the best. Moving forward, I want everyone to know - from our ownership to our fans - that I'm committed to doing the best job possible for the Penguins, building on our strong start to the season."

The team added Allvin will be able to consult with owner Mario Lemieux for input and advice while acting as general manager.

