Which teams could surprise at the Olympics?

Latvia added San Jose Sharks winger Rudolfs Balcers, Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Kristians Rubins to their 2022 Olympic roster on Friday.

Girgensons will be playing in his second Olympics after representing Switzerland at Sochi 2014, while Balcers and Rubins will be making their Olympic debuts.

The IIHF and NHL/NHLPA have requested all participating teams to provide a list of three provisional NHL players ahead of the Olympic Games, the final team rosters that will be announced in January 2022.

Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Switzerland, Sweden and the United States have also named their three players to date.

Balcers posted eight goals and 17 points in 41 games with the Sharks last season. The 24-year-old had previously posted six goals and 17 points in 51 career games with the Ottawa Senators over two seasons.

Girgensons, 27, missed the entire 2020-21 season due to a hamstring. Entering his eighth NHL season, he posted 12 goals and 19 points in 69 games with the Sabres in 2019-20.

Rubins is entering his fourth season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The 23-year-old defenceman had one goal and three points in 22 games with the team last season. He was undrafted to begin his professional career.