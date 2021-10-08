Which teams could surprise at the Olympics?

Team Switzerland named Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi, San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier and New Jersey Devils centre Nico Hischier to their 2022 Olympic roster on Friday.

Josi will be playing his second Olympics, having represented Switzerland at Sochi 2014, while Meier and Hischier will be playing in their first Olympics.

The IIHF and NHL/NHLPA have requested all participating teams to provide a list of three provisional NHL players ahead of the Olympic Games, the final team rosters that will be announced in January 2022.

Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Sweden and the United States have also named their three players to date.

Josi, 31, had eight goals and 33 games in 48 games with the Predators last season. The 2020 Norris Trophy winner added four assists in six playoff games.

Meier, who turned 25 on Friday, had 12 goals and 31 points in 54 games last season with the Sharks. He scored a career-high 30 goals and posted 66 points in 82 games with the team during the 2018-19 season.

Hischier, selected first overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, posted six goals and 11 points in 21 games during an injury-plagued 2020-21 season with the Devils. He posted a career-high 20 goals and 52 points in 82 games as a rookie in 2017-18, but has been unable to top those marks since.