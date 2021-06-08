Button: Habs are stifling their opponents right now

The Los Angeles Kings could be a big player in the off-season trade market, per TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Dreger reported the team is hoping to acquire two top six forwards through trade or free agency this off-season.

Dreger added trade discussion around the league has increased ahead of the Seattle expansion draft.

The Kings finished the 2020-21 NHL season with a 21-28-7 record, sixth in the West Division.