Montreal Canadiens defenceman Brett Kulak said Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving to Montreal for Phase 3.

Kulak, who joined a team session for the first time on Thursday, said he experienced headaches, lack of energy and breathing issues, but is feeling back to normal now.

The news come one day after fellow Canadiens defenceman Xavier Ouellet said he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but experienced "zero symptoms."

"I got into town and started getting tested for COVID and tested negative, and then all of a sudden got a positive test," said Ouellet, who returned to training Wednesday. "So from there the protocols were clear about removing players and making sure everyone stays safe.

"But right after that I kept testing negative. There's not one point where I felt sick or anything. I don't really know if I actually had it or not, but the protocols with the league and governments are pretty strict and they're there to keep it safe for everyone, so I had to isolate myself and wait a little bit before I could come back."

The NHL said 30 players tested positive for COVID-19 in testing during Phase 2, with another 13 testing positive outside of the league's protocol. The league reported Monday that two players tested positive during the first week of Phase 3, which started July 13 with the opening of training camps.