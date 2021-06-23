The Montreal Canadiens have signed Vice President of Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs, John Sedgwick, to a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Sedgwick was hired by the club in April 2013 as the Canadiens' Director of Legal Affairs. His main responsibilities include contract negotiations with players, salary cap management, arbitration cases, and managing situations regarding the collective agreement between the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association.

He was promoted to VP, Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs in July 2017.