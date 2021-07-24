The New York Rangers announced Saturday that the team has bought out the remainder of defenceman Tony DeAngelo's contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

DeAngelo was signed for $4.8 million, and the buyout saves the team just over $4.4 million next season with a salary-cap hit of under $900,000 in 2022-23.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported in April that the 25-year-old defenceman rejected the Rangers offer to mutually terminate his contract, instead electing to be bought out this summer.

Earlier this season, Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said DeAngelo had played his last game for the team after he went unclaimed on waivers following a reported physical altercation with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on Jan. 30, according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks.

DeAngelo had one assist over six games this season with the Rangers.

Over 206 career games with the Arizona Coyotes and Rangers, DeAngelo has 24 goals and 82 assists.