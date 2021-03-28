2h ago
NHL announces updates to the 2020-21 regular-season schedule
The NHL announced Sunday updates to the 2020-21 regular season schedule. The regular season has been extended until May 11 with changes impacting the Canadian clubs including the Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets.
TSN.ca Staff
- Game 498, Edmonton at Montreal, scheduled for March 22, is now scheduled for March 30 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game 714, Washington at Boston, scheduled for April 20, is now scheduled for April 11 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game 686, Calgary at Montreal, scheduled for April 16 at 7 p.m. ET, will now start at 6 p.m. ET
- Game 546, Ottawa at Montreal, scheduled for March 28, is now scheduled for April 17 at 4 p.m. ET
- Game 483, Boston at Buffalo, scheduled for March 20, is now scheduled for April 20 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game 726, Toronto at Winnipeg, scheduled for April 21 at 8 p.m. ET, will now start at 7 p.m. ET
- Game 721, Montreal at Edmonton, scheduled for April 20, is now scheduled for April 21 10 p.m. ET
- Game 736, Montreal at Calgary, scheduled for April 22, is now scheduled for April 23 at 9 p.m. ET
- Game 761, Montreal at Calgary, scheduled for April 26 at 10 p.m. ET, will now start at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Game 760, Edmonton at Winnipeg scheduled for April 26 at 8 p.m. ET, will now start at 9 p.m. ET
- Game 564, Montreal at Ottawa, scheduled for March 30, is now scheduled for May 5 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game 847, Montreal at Toronto, scheduled for May 7, is now scheduled for May 6 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game 510, Edmonton at Montreal, scheduled for March 24, is now scheduled for May 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Game 841, Tampa Bay at Florida, scheduled for May 6, is now scheduled for May 10 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game 529: NY Islanders at Boston, scheduled for March 23, is now scheduled for May 10 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game 833, Toronto at Ottawa, scheduled for May 5, is now scheduled for May 10 at 8 p.m. ET
- Game 456, St. Louis at Los Angeles, scheduled for March 15, is now scheduled for May 10 at 10 p.m. ET
- Game 526, Edmonton at Montreal, scheduled for March 26, is now scheduled for May 11 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game 653, Boston at Washington, scheduled for April 11, is now scheduled for May 11 at 7 p.m. ET