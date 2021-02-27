22m ago
NHL COVID Protocol list - Feb. 27
The National Hockey League today released the list of Players who are unavailable to play or practice on Feb. 27, 2021, in accordance with the League’s COVID Protocols.
Media Release
Continuing for the balance of the 2020-21 season, the NHL is sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.
No additional detail will be provided either by the League or the Club, including the precise reason the Player is unavailable or how long he might be out.
On game days, teams have until 5 p.m. local time to report their results.
COVID Protocol Related Absences – Feb. 27, 2021:
Anaheim – none
Arizona – John Hayden
Boston – none
Buffalo – none
Calgary – none
Carolina – none
Chicago – none
Colorado – none
Columbus – none
Dallas – none
Detroit – none
Edmonton – none
Florida – none
Los Angeles – none
Minnesota – none
Montreal – none
Nashville – none
New Jersey – none
NY Islanders – none
NY Rangers – Kaapo Kakko
Ottawa – Ryan Dzingel
Philadelphia – Travis Konecny
Pittsburgh – none
San Jose – Tomas Hertl
St. Louis – TBA
Tampa Bay – none
Toronto – none
Vancouver – none
Vegas – none
Washington – none
Winnipeg – none