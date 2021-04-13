1h ago
NHL COVID Protocols list - April 13
The National Hockey League today released the list of Players who are unavailable to play or practice on Apr. 13, 2021, in accordance with the League’s COVID Protocols.
Media Release
Continuing for the balance of the 2020-21 season, the NHL is sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.
No additional detail will be provided either by the League or the Club, including the precise reason the Player is unavailable or how long he might be out.
On game days, teams have until 5 p.m. local time to report their results.
COVID Protocol Related Absences – April 13, 2021:
Anaheim – none
Arizona – none
Boston – Jaroslav Halak
Buffalo – none
Calgary – none
Carolina – none
Chicago – none
Colorado – Bowen Byram
Columbus – none
Dallas – none
Detroit – none
Edmonton – none
Florida – Brandon Montour
Los Angeles – TBA
Minnesota – TBA
Montreal – Jon Merrill
Nashville – none
New Jersey – none
NY Islanders – Braydon Coburn
NY Rangers – none
Ottawa – none
Philadelphia – none
Pittsburgh – none
San Jose – none
St. Louis – TBA
Tampa Bay – none
Toronto – Nick Foligno; Ben Hutton; Riley Nash; William Nylander
Vancouver – Travis Boyd; Jalen Chatfield; Thatcher Demko; Alex Edler; Jayce Hawryluk; Nils Hoglander; Braden Holtby; Bo Horvat; Zack MacEwen; Marc Michaelis; Tyler Motte; Tyler Myers; Antoine Roussel; Nate Schmidt; Brandon Sutter; Jake Virtanen
Vegas – none
Washington – none
Winnipeg – none