COVID Protocol Related Absences – April 19, 2021

Anaheim – none

Arizona – none

Boston – none

Buffalo – none

Calgary – none

Carolina – none

Chicago – none

Colorado – Joonas Donskoi, Philipp Grubauer

Columbus – none

Dallas – none

Detroit – none

Edmonton – Dmitry Kulikov

Florida – none

Los Angeles – TBA

Minnesota – TBA

Montreal – Erik Gustafsson; Jon Merrill

Nashville – none

New Jersey – none

NY Islanders – none

NY Rangers – none

Ottawa – none

Philadelphia – Jackson Cates

Pittsburgh – none

San Jose – none

St. Louis – none

Tampa Bay – none

Toronto – Nick Foligno; Ben Hutton; Riley Nash

Vancouver – none

Vegas – none

Washington – none

Winnipeg – none