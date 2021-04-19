27m ago
NHL COVID Protocols list - April 19
The National Hockey League today released the list of Players who are unavailable to play or practice on Apr. 19, 2021, in accordance with the League’s COVID Protocols.
Media Release
COVID Protocol Related Absences – April 19, 2021
Anaheim – none
Arizona – none
Boston – none
Buffalo – none
Calgary – none
Carolina – none
Chicago – none
Colorado – Joonas Donskoi, Philipp Grubauer
Columbus – none
Dallas – none
Detroit – none
Edmonton – Dmitry Kulikov
Florida – none
Los Angeles – TBA
Minnesota – TBA
Montreal – Erik Gustafsson; Jon Merrill
Nashville – none
New Jersey – none
NY Islanders – none
NY Rangers – none
Ottawa – none
Philadelphia – Jackson Cates
Pittsburgh – none
San Jose – none
St. Louis – none
Tampa Bay – none
Toronto – Nick Foligno; Ben Hutton; Riley Nash
Vancouver – none
Vegas – none
Washington – none
Winnipeg – none