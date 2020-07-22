Seattle is about to get one step closer to having an NHL team hit the ice.

On Wednesday night the ownership group of the Seattle NHL expansion team said they will bring the 32nd NHL franchise "to life" on Thursday, opening the door to a possible name unveiling. It is unclear if the organization will also unveil its jersey logo and its team colours as part of the team name branding announcement.

07.23.2020 - 9:00am PT



The 32nd franchise comes to life. pic.twitter.com/4J8k0UTEn3 — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

The announcement will come at noon ET / 9:00 a.m. PT. In early 2018, the Seattle organization registered the domains of 13 potential team names: Cougars, Eagles, Emeralds, Evergreens, Firebirds, Kraken, Rainiers, Renegades, Sea Lions, Seals, Sockeyes, Totems and Whales.

The branding announcement comes a month after the franchise announced the name of its new arena at Seattle Center.

As part of a multi-million dollar deal, Jeff Bezos and Amazon secured naming rights to re-name KeyArena, which is now named the Climate Pledge Arena.

Bezos, on his Instagram account, broke the news about the arena naming decision.

“We’ve secured naming rights to the historic arena previously known as KeyArena," Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement. " Instead of naming it after Amazon, we’re calling it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the importance of fighting climate change. We look forward to working together with Oak View Group, a new Climate Pledge signatory, and NHL Seattle to inspire global climate action.”

The team is expected to join league play in October 2021.