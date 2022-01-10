The NHLPA officially filed the grievance on behalf of Evander Kane on Sunday night to oppose the San Jose Sharks' termination of his contract.

Kane's agent Dan Milstein told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun that there's been interest from a number of teams in signing the winger. LeBrun adds any deal would be a one-year contract for the remainder of the season, should he find a new home.

The move to place Kane on unconditional waivers came as a result of the forward breaching his Standard Player Contract and violating the AHL's COVID-19 protocols, according to the Sharks. He cleared waivers Sunday.

The Vancouver, B.C., native was suspended for 21 games earlier this season for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

Kane, 30, had two goals and eight points in five games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda this season and had 22 goals and 49 points in 56 games with the Sharks last season.

The NHLPA released a statement on Saturday to say that they intend to file a grievance in response to the termination of Kane's contract.

Kane stands to lose approximately $22.9 million with his contract terminated.