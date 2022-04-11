Oilers move into Top 10 in NHL Power Rankings First in goal differential, first in expected goal differential, and, once again, first in our Power Rankings. The Florida Panthers continue to pull away from the competition. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are hitting their stride at the right time of year.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

First in goal differential, first in expected goal differential, and, once again, first in our Power Rankings. The Florida Panthers continue to pull away from the competition in the Eastern Conference and are in a battle with the Colorado Avalanche for the Presidents Trophy.

Florida won all three of its games last week and its next five games are against non-playoff teams. Expect the Panthers to sit atop our list again next week.

Following a 3-0-1 week, the Toronto Maple Leafs remain third in our Power Rankings. The only blemish on Toronto’s record last week was a loss to the Panthers in which the Leafs held a 5-1 lead in the second period.

Auston Matthews continues to torch the rest of the NHL, scoring twice Saturday against Montreal. Matthews has scored 51 goals in his past 50 games. Like the Panthers, the Leafs’ next five games are against non-playoff teams. Toronto is currently four points up on the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division as it looks to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Calgary Flames are back in the top five, moving from seventh to fifth on our list. The Flames were a perfect 4-0-0 last week and play their next three games on home ice. Calgary looks like a team built for playoff success as it has few identifiable weaknesses.

Only two teams in the NHL rank in the top three in both goal and expected goal differential: the Panthers and Flames. Calgary ranks top five in both creating and limiting slot shots and rush scoring chances. The Flames have the lowest expected goals-against average of any team and rank second in goals against. This team is a legitimate threat to come out of the Western Conference in the postseason.

Jumping into a top-10 spot are the Edmonton Oilers, who move from 11th to seventh on our list. The Oilers are hitting their stride at the right time of year, posting a 2-0-1 record last week. Edmonton is now four points clear of the Los Angeles Kings for second spot in the Pacific.

Our playoff odds list Edmonton with a 98 percent chance of making the postseason and a 61 percent chance of facing the Kings in the first round. After dropping their first matchup of the season against the Kings, the Oilers have beat their division rival three straight games.

The Vancouver Canucks’ faint playoff hopes are still alive, following a 3-0-0 week. The Canucks rank 17th on our list but more importantly, sit fifth In the Pacific Division with nine games remaining.

The Canucks’ most likely path to the playoffs is to catch the Kings who are six points ahead of them as both wild-card teams have one game in hand on Vancouver. The odds are slim as our current projections have the Canucks with a five per cent chance of making the playoffs.

Vancouver’s next three games are on home ice, starting Tuesday against Vegas whom it trails by four points in the standings. The Canucks will likely have to win all three to stay in the playoff mix.

The Winnipeg Jets’ playoff hope are all but done following a 1-1-1 week as they slip from 19th to 20th on our list. The Ottawa Senators remain in 21st spot, following a 1-2-0 week.

Lastly, the Montreal Canadiens remain 31st in our Power Rankings. Cole Caufield continues to excite Habs fans by filling the net as he now has 17 goals in 27 games since Martin St. Louis took over behind the bench.

Caufield scored from the high slot Saturday against the Maple Leafs, an area he is starting to score from with regularity. Of Caufield’s 18 goals this season, 12 have come from the high slot. It takes a lethal shot to score frequently from this distance and the fact Caufield is showing he can do so is a major positive for the Canadiens and their fans.