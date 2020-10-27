Brown: Excited to be a part of building something and righting the ship in Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators signed restricted free agent Chris Tierney to a two-year, $7 million contract on Tuesday.

The contract holds an average annual value of $3.5 million for Tierney, who was scheduled to have an arbitration hearing with the team on Nov. 8.

News Release: The #Sens have announced the signing of forward Chris Tierney to a two-year contract:

The 26-year-old forward scored 11 goals and posted 37 points in 71 games with the Senators this past season, his second with the team after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks.

"We're pleased to reach an agreement with Chris that will see him under contract here for multiple seasons," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He's a reliable veteran who has very good hockey sense and who is consistently among our best centres in faceoff success rate. That he's accumulated significant NHL experience in a short period of time is also of considerable importance to our lineup."

A second-round pick of the Sharks in 2012, Tierney has 61 goals and 189 points in 436 career NHL games. He is coming off a two-year, $5.875 million contract signed with the Sharks in 2018.