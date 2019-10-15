The Philadelphia Flyers are expected to sign forward Chris Stewart to one-way, $750,000 deal on Tuesday with a $50,000 signing bonus, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Stewart spent training camp with the Flyers on a professional tryout contract and had continued to skate with the team this month.

Seravalli reports Stewart is expected to carry a cap hit of roughly $754,000 for the remainder of this season. He adds Stewart could be inserted into the Flames lineup as soon as Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames, his most recent NHL team.

Correction - it's a one-way deal worth $750k, with $50k signing bonus. Believe the cap hit comes out to ~$754k, but @CapFriendly will know best. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 15, 2019

Stewart, a 10-year NHL veteran, spent last season with the Nottingham Panthers of the British Elite Ice Hockey League and posted six goals and 13 points in 23 games. He had 10 goals and 16 points in 54 games with the Minnesota Wild and Flames during the 2017-18 season.

The 31-year-old has 160 goals and 321 points in 652 career NHL games.