PWHL Ottawa signs Canadians Clark, Jenner and Maschmeyer

The PWHL's Ottawa franchise announced the league's first three signings on Tuesday, inking Canadians Emily Clark, Brianne Jenner, and Emerance Maschmeyer to three-year contracts.

“We are thrilled with the three players we have signed as the inaugural players for the Ottawa franchise,” Ottawa general manager Mike Hirshfeld said. “We truly believe that we have signed three incredible hockey players. As important to us, we are focused on making Ottawa a best-in-class organization in the PWHL, a place where players want to come and play. Building a culture is important to us and we believe these three players are incredibly well-respected and will help us to lay the foundation of the type of organization we aspire to be.”

All three players have represented Canada on the Olympic stage.

“I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the PWHL Ottawa franchise and I am looking forward to building on the strong women’s hockey history in the nation’s capital,” said Clark, who posted 23 points in 20 games in the PWHPA last season. “Having played there before, it was evident that the fans are passionate and that this is a hockey city. This is a dream come true and I cannot wait to get things started in Ottawa!”

Jenner has the most international experience of the group with two Olympic golds, along with a silver. She was also named MVP at the 2022 Olympics after scoring nine goals at the tournament.

“This is a dream come true,” said Jenner. “I'm thrilled and honoured with the opportunity to help build a franchise in Ottawa and help establish a culture and atmosphere here that will be a foundation for years to come. I couldn't be more excited to get to Ottawa and become a part of the community. I would like to thank my family for their support through this process and throughout my career. This is truly a dream come true for all of us. I am grateful for this opportunity from the Ottawa organization, and I cannot wait to get started in November.”

Maschmeyer served as Canada's backup goaltender at the 2022 Olympics, bringing home Olympic gold.

“It is an absolute honour and privilege to be one of the first-ever players signed to the PWHL,” said Maschmeyer. “It’s important to recognize that I wouldn’t have reached this point of signing a professional contract without all the determination of the women and pioneers of the game who came before me. I am thrilled to be joining the Ottawa organization as we build a strong-charactered, Championship caliber team.”

