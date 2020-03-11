The NBA Board of Governors shared a consensus Wednesday to play games without fans in arenas moving forward, and commissioner Adam Silver is expected to announce that decision Thursday, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Golden State Warriors announced earlier in the day they will host the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night in a game that will be closed to fans due to a city-wide ban on gatherings of 1,000-plus people.

