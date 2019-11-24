Nugent-Hopkins (hand) out at least 2 games

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will miss at least two games because of a hand injury, the team announced Sunday.

That means he will miss at least Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Coyotes and Wednesday's contest with the Avalanche. The team did not disclose how the injury occurred.

In 25 games so far this season, the 26-year-old has five goals and 11 assists for 16 points.

Edmonton heads into Sunday's game at 15-7-3, good for first place in the Pacific Division.