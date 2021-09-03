1h ago
Sharks' Thompson will not return to coaching staff
The San Jose Sharks have announced that associate coach Rocky Thompson is no longer a member of the Sharks' coaching staff.
TSN.ca Staff
The San Jose Sharks have announced that associate coach Rocky Thompson is no longer a member of the Sharks' coaching staff.
"Due to a medical exemption that prevents me from taking the COVID-19 vaccine, under the new League protocols, I am not permitted to fulfill my duties on the Sharks coaching staff at this time," said Thompson. "I will have no further comment on this matter."
The Sharks will announce a replacement for Thompson in the near future.