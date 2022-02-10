By The Numbers: Crosby goes for goal No. 500 against Sens on TSN

Sidney Crosby will look to become the 46th player in NHL history to reach the exclusive 500-goal club when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa Senators Thursday night.

Viewers in the Sens region can catch the game LIVE tonight at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN5, TSN Direct and the TSN App.

The 34-year-old Penguins captain netted his 499th career goal - and his 13th on the season - Tuesday night in a 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

Crosby's next goal would also tie him with Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald for 45th on the all-time goal list. McDonald scored 500 goals over 1,111 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Rockies and Calgary Flames. Ahead of McDonald sits Joe Mullen at 502, Peter Bondra at 503, Jean Beliveau at 507, Gilbert Perrault at 512 and in the 40th spot is Jeremy Roenick with 513 career goals.

Thursday's game against the Senators will be Crosby's 1,075th game in his career. The native of Cole Harbour, N.S., has seven goals in 20 career games in Ottawa.

Crosby might reach the 500-goal mark against former Penguins teammate Matt Murray, who now plays in Ottawa. The pair won back-to-back Stanley Cups together in 2016 and 2017.

For his career, Crosby has scored the most goals against the now retired Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers.

Most Career Goals by Crosby vs. Any Goalie

(Empty-net goal totals are not included)

Henrik Lundqvist, Rangers (24)

Jaroslav Halak, Five teams (14)

Martin Brodeur, Devils (12)

Ryan Miller, Three teams (11)

Antero Niittymaki, Flyers (11)

Martin Biron, Three teams (10)

Brian Elliott, Five teams (10)

Braden Holtby, Capitals (10)

Kari Lehtonen, Two teams (10)

Roberto Luongo, Three teams (10)

Ondrej Pavelec, Jets (10)

Carey Price, Canadiens (10)

Tomas Vokoun, Panthers (10)

Crosby is second on the active all-time goal list, 260 goals behind Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin, who has tallied 759 goals over 1,244 games. The Russian is fourth-all-time, behind Jaromir Jagr (766), Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894).

For the active list, Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning is third with 459 while Penguins star Evgeni Malkin and Florida Panthers veteran Joe Thornton are tied for fourth with 429 career goals.