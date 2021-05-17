The Calgary Stampeders announced Monday the team has signed American defensive back D.J. Killings.

Killings spent three seasons in the National Football League before opting out of the season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 25-year-old originally signed with the New England Patriots in 2017 before joining the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a member of the Eagles' practice squad when they won Super Bowl LII.

Killings has also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers. and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.