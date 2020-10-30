Bobby Orr has endorsed Donald Trump just days ahead of Tuesday's presidential election in the United States.

The Hockey Hall of Famer and Boston Bruins icon took out a full-page ad in Friday's New Hampshire Union Leader, asking readers to join him and his wife, Peggy, to support Trump for re-election.

"Everyone has an opinion as our upcoming Presidential election approaches, and I am no different," Orr wrote. "When I look art America during these turbulent times, I keep trying to separate style from substance, fact from fiction.

"This much I know. Our current president has had to operate under extremely difficult conditions over the past several years. In addition, no leader anywhere signed up with the idea that dealing with a worldwide pandemic would be part of their mandate. The attacks on our President have been unrelenting since the day he took office. Despite that, President Trump has delivered for all the American people, regardless of race, gender, or station in life.

"That's the kind of teammate I want.

"Perhaps you do not like his tweets or how the President says things sometimes, and that is your right. But remember this is not a personality contest; it's about policies and the people those policies assist.

"I have never done anything like this before, but I am greatly concerned for the country in which I have raised my family – a country I have grown to love deeply. I want my grandchildren to know the America I know, a place of patriotism and opportunity.

"Some of you may still be undecided at this point. Your vote for President Trump would help keep America moving forward in the years ahead.

"So please, join Peggy and me in supporting President Donald J. Trump for re-election in this important election."

Orr's statement in the paper includes of photo of him posing with Trump. The 72-year-old from Parry Sound, Ont., is the latest sports legend to endorse Trump this week, joining golf legend Jack Nicklaus and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

Orr, 72, played in 12 NHL seasons with the Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks, winning two Stanley Cups, eight Norris Trophies and three Hart Trophies. He has worked over the past three decades as a player agent, with clients that include Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.