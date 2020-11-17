Today our CFL on TSN experts reveal their picks for the top eight greatest Grey Cup champions, and get you set for each team's first round matchups.

Perhaps the toughest decision was fitting these teams into a tournament bracket and ranking them all one through eight.

Our experts decided on each team’s ranking based on the historical significance of their Grey Cup championship.

Here is the list of TSN’s top eight Greatest Grey Cup Champions:

1. 1981 Edmonton Football Team: The crown jewel of five years of Grey Cup dominance.

2. 1948 Calgary Stampeders: The only undefeated Grey Cup champion in the modern era.

3. 1997 Toronto Argonauts: Doug Flutie’s last CFL season, and the second half of a back-to-back Grey Cup champion juggernaut.

4. 2009 Montreal Alouettes: The long-awaited, unforgettable champion of dominant Alouettes era.

5. 1995 Baltimore Stallions: The only American team to win the Grey Cup.

6. 1969 Ottawa Rough Riders: The final CFL season for legendary Canadian quarterback Russ Jackson, and his most dominant campaign.

7. 1958 Winnipeg Blue Bombers: The first championship for legendary and revolutionary head coach Bud Grant.

8. 2011 BC Lions: From worst to first, the greatest single-season comeback in CFL history.

Each member of our expert panel picked a team to advocate for in TSN’s Greatest Grey Cup Champion bracket, and you can watch Matt Dunigan, Duane Forde, Farhan Lalji, Dave Naylor, Davis Sanchez, Milt Stegall, Rod Smith and Glen Suitor each make a case for a team starting today.

Here are the first round matchups:

1981 EDMONTON vs 2011 LIONS: The greatest champion of the CFL’s greatest dynasty against the CFL’s greatest single-season comeback.

2009 ALOUETTES vs 1995 STALLIONS: The East Division juggernaut that finally reached the Grey Cup mountaintop versus the American juggernaut that conquered the Canadian game.

1948 STAMPEDERS vs 1958 BLUE BOMBERS: The undefeated Grey Cup champions against the Grey Cup-champion coach who revolutionized pro football.

1997 ARGONAUTS vs 1969 ROUGH RIDERS: The CFL’s greatest quarterback against the CFL’s greatest Canadian player.

Our experts will debate the merits of each team in each matchup and decide a winner that will move on to the semifinals and then the finals.

The Greatest Grey Cup Champion will be revealed on TSN’s GREY CUP UNITE two-hour special Nov. 21 starting at 8 p.m. ET.