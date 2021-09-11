1h ago
Blue Jays recall RHP Castro, option Saucedo
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled pitcher Anthony Castro from Triple-A Buffalo to be activated for Saturday night's game, the team announced. To make room on the roster, pitcher Tayler Saucedo has been optioned to Buffalo.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled pitcher Anthony Castro from Triple-A Buffalo to be activated for Saturday night's game, the team announced. To make room on the roster, pitcher Tayler Saucedo has been optioned to Buffalo.
In 22 appearances this season, Casrtro has posted a 5.31 ERA with 28 strikeouts across 20.1 innings.