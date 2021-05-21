The Toronto Maple Leafs provided an update on captain John Tavares Friday, saying he was discharged from the hospital Friday morning and is out indefinitely.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed after practice later in the day that Tavares sustained a concussion.

Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision early in Toronto's first-round playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens Thursday.

The 30-year-old centre crashed into Montreal's Ben Chiarot at 10:29 of the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell.

Trainers and doctors from both teams rushed to the ice and attended to the veteran forward before he was taken away, encouraging him to stay down as he struggled to get up.

Tavares gave a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the ice and transported to hospital.