Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said Wednesday that Amirov, who was selected 15th overall in the 2020 draft, will not play for the remainder of this season.

Amirov's agent, Dan Milstein, said in a statement that the prospect is currently undergoing treatment in Germany. He added that Amirov is skating three times a week and is working out daily.

"Rodion Amirov was 16 when we first met. In the past month, I've seen how he's even more impressive off the ice as he is on it," Milstein said. "Supported by two first-class organizations, we will do everything we can to help Rodion and his family during this challenging time."

The 20-year-old has one goal and three points in 10 games with Ufa Salavat Yulayev this season.

Statement from Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas regarding Rodion Amirov’s medical condition. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 23, 2022

"I regret to inform our fans that Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour," Dubas said in a statement. "Rodion commenced the 2021-22 season with Salavat Ufa of the KHL but suffered an injury to open the season. During the course of his recovery from this injury, he developed some new, unrelated symptoms that required ongoing extensive investigations over the last few months.

"Rodion is currently undergoing treatment at a medical facility in Germany and will not return to play for the remainder of the season.

"Our medical staff has been involved throughout the process alongside Ufa's and we are in direct contact with the facility on an ongoing basis to monitor his treatment and care. Rodion has the complete support of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and we will continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process.

"Out of respect for Rodion and his family, the Club will not have any further comment at this time."