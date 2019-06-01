It looks like OG Anunoby could be active for Game 2.

According to the NBA's injury report, Anunoby is listed as "probable" Sunday night as he continues to recover from an emergency appendectomy he had at the beginning of the playoffs.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse announced ahead of Game 1 Thursday night that he expects Anunoby will be active for the second game of the best-of-seven series.

"It does look like we may have him for Sunday to at least dress and, well, be active and who knows then," Nurse said. "It's a few days away and he'll probably improve between now and then, and we'll see how game ready he will be, but the plan as of now is to dress him on Sunday, activate him.

Anunoby had the procedure on April 12, one day before the Raptors kicked off the first round of the playoffs against the Orlando Magic.

Anunoby averaged 7.0 points per game to go along with 2.9 rebounds during the regular season.

After Sunday's matchup, the series will shift to Oracle Arena in Oakland for Game 3 Wednesday night.