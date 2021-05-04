The Toronto Raptors will once again be shorthanded on Tuesday night when they play the backend of their two-game stint at the Staples Center.

The team will be without the services of forward OG Anunoby (calf), centre Chris Boucher (knee) and guard Paul Watson Jr. (knee) for their contest with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Anunoby (left calf - injury recovery), Boucher (left knee) and Watson (left knee) have been ruled OUT for tonight’s game vs the Clippers. Trent (left lower leg) is doubtful.



Serge Ibaka and Pat Beverley are out for the Clips. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 4, 2021

Swingman Gary Trent Jr. is also doubtful with a left lower-leg issue.

The 23-year-old Anunoby also missed out on Sunday night's 121-114 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. In 43 games this season, Anunoby has averaged 15.9 points on .480 shooting, 5.5 boards and 2.2 assists a night.

Boucher, 28, has missed the team's last six games and last appeared in an Apr. 21 contest with the Brooklyn Nets in which he exited the game early. The Montreal native is averaging 13.6 points on .519 shooting, 6.7 boards and 1.1 assists in 59 games this season.

Watson has not played in 18 of the team's last 21 games.

As for the opposition, Serge Ibaka will be unable to renew acquaintances with his old teammates. The 31-year-old big man has been out since mid-March with a back injury and only recently returned to four-on four drills.

But Patrick Beverley could be on his way back to the lineup.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is progressing on making his return to the lineup vs. Toronto tonight, sources tell ESPN. Beverley has been upgraded to questionable after missing 12 games with a fractured wrist. He’s missed 24 of team’s past 26 games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 4, 2021

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the veteran guard could make his return against the Raptors, having missed the past 12 games recuperating from a left-hand fracture incurred early last month. In total, Beverley has missed 24 of the team's past 26 contests.

The Clippers (43-22) sit fourth in the Western Conference and are coming off of a 110-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.