Feb 26, 2020
TSN celebrates International Women's Day
International Women's Day is on Sunday, March 8. TSN celebrates the athletic achievements of women with encore presentations of major moments from the past year and back-to-back NCAA conference championship and semifinal basketball games.
International Women's Day is on Sunday, March 8.
TSN celebrates the athletic achievements of women with encore presentations of major moments from the past year and back-to-back NCAA conference championship and semifinal basketball games.
Encore Broadcasts - Sunday, Mar. 8
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Network
|FIFA Women's World Cup Final: USA vs. Netherlands
|Midnight
|TSN2
|Scotties Tournament of Hearts Final: Manitoba vs. Ontario
|4am
|TSN2
|US Open Semifinal - Belinda Bencic vs. Bianca Andreescu
|7am
|TSN2
|US Open Final - Serena Williams vs. Bianca Andreescu
|9:30am
|TSN2
Live Broadcasts - Sunday, Mar. 8
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Undefeated Special - Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete
|11:30am
|TSN2
|NCAA Women's Basketball: ACC Championship
|Noon
|TSN2
|NCAA Women's Basketball: SEC Championship
|2pm
|TSN2
|NCAA Women's Basketball: AAC Semifinal
|4pm
|TSN2
|NCAA Women's Basketball: Big 10 Championship
|6pm
|TSN2
|NCAA Women's Basketball: PAC 12 Championship
|8pm
|TSN2