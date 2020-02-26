International Women's Day is on Sunday, March 8.

TSN celebrates the athletic achievements of women with encore presentations of major moments from the past year and back-to-back NCAA conference championship and semifinal basketball games.

Encore Broadcasts - Sunday, Mar. 8 Event Time (ET) Network FIFA Women's World Cup Final: USA vs. Netherlands Midnight TSN2 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Final: Manitoba vs. Ontario 4am TSN2 US Open Semifinal - Belinda Bencic vs. Bianca Andreescu 7am TSN2 US Open Final - Serena Williams vs. Bianca Andreescu 9:30am TSN2