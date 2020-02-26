International Women's Day is on Sunday, March 8. 

TSN celebrates the athletic achievements of women with encore presentations of major moments from the past year and back-to-back NCAA conference championship and semifinal basketball games.

 

Encore Broadcasts - Sunday, Mar. 8

Event Time (ET) Network
FIFA Women's World Cup Final: USA vs. Netherlands Midnight TSN2
Scotties Tournament of Hearts Final: Manitoba vs. Ontario 4am TSN2
US Open Semifinal - Belinda Bencic vs. Bianca Andreescu 7am TSN2
US Open Final - Serena Williams vs. Bianca Andreescu 9:30am TSN2

 

Live Broadcasts - Sunday, Mar. 8

Event Time (ET) Network
Undefeated Special - Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete 11:30am TSN2
NCAA Women's Basketball: ACC Championship Noon TSN2
NCAA Women's Basketball: SEC Championship 2pm TSN2
NCAA Women's Basketball: AAC Semifinal 4pm TSN2
NCAA Women's Basketball: Big 10 Championship 6pm TSN2
NCAA Women's Basketball: PAC 12 Championship 8pm TSN2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 