TORONTO (June 28, 2019) – The current NHL offseason has already been a whirlwind of excitement, and with plenty of major free agent names on the board, fans can keep up with all of the transactions as TSN’s annual FREE AGENT FRENZY special kicks off the official NHL free agency period, airing Canada Day (Monday, July 1) beginning at 11 a.m. ET on TSN. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can also stream FREE AGENT FRENZY coverage on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

TSN’s seven-hour FREE AGENT FRENZY special has become a Canada Day staple for hockey fans, as the network’s fan-favourite panellists break down key signings throughout the day.

Leading up to FREE AGENT FRENZY, TSN.ca keeps fans in-the-know with the top unrestricted and restricted free agents, as well as a signing tracker, trade tracker, video analysis, and player interviews. Fans can receive instant signing alerts via the TSN app, and the network also features extensive free agency coverage on SPORTSCENTRE and across TSN’s social media platforms

Beyond the FREE AGENT FRENZY special on July 1 and throughout the summer, SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca continue to break the latest free agent signings and trades. Fans can follow all the action on social media using #TSNHockey.

Broadcast Team

Host James Duthie once again leads TSN’s FREE AGENT FRENZY crew of Hockey Insiders, analysts, and reporters. The team keeps fans updated on breaking news, provides expert analysis, and live interviews with players, coaches, and GMs.

TSN’s FREE AGENT FRENZY broadcast team includes:

TSN Radio

Fans can tune in to TSN Radio stations across the country for in-depth news and analysis of all the free agency action, complete with localized coverage in each market. TSN Radio is available for live streaming worldwide via the TSN and iHeartRadio Canada apps. Fans can visit TSN.ca/Radio for a list of all TSN Radio official websites and programming information.

Golf Town Partnership

TSN has partnered with Golf Town for its FREE AGENT FRENZY broadcast. The partnership includes an activation during the broadcast that tees up the analysts against one another in a longest drive competition on-set.