NORRIS TROPHY

Calgary's Mark Giordano has won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman.

The 35-year-old Giordano won the Norris for the first time in a 13-year NHL career spent entirely with the Flames. Giordano beat out two vaunted finalists: San Jose's Brent Burns, who won it in 2017, and Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman, who won it last year.

The Calgary captain was instrumental in the Flames' breakthrough season, leading the NHL with a plus-39 rating while regularly playing against opponents' best lines. Giordano also scored a career-best 74 points and played more than 24 minutes per game.

Giordano is the fourth defenceman to win the Norris at 35 or older, joining Nicklas Lidstrom, Doug Harvey and Al MacInnis.

CALDER TROPHY

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie.

The 20-year-old Pettersson beat out St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington and Buffalo defenceman Rasmus Dahlin for the award. Pettersson joins Pavel Bure (1992) as the only Calder winners in Canucks history.

Pettersson provided an offensive jolt to the Canucks in his first North American season, scoring a goal on his first NHL shot and seamlessly adapting to the world's best league. One year after Vancouver drafted him with the fifth overall pick in 2017, Pettersson posted a rookie-best 28 goals and 38 assists as a tremendous playmaker with a wicked shot.

Pettersson is the 31st player in NHL history to lead all rookies in goals, assists and points.

TED LINDSAY AWARD

Tampa Bay right wing Nikita Kucherov has won the Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player according to the NHL Players' Association members.

Kucherov also is favoured to win his first Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player later in the NHL Awards show at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Kucherov, who turned 26 on Monday, emerged as a dominant forward during his superlative season with the powerhouse Lightning. The Russian right wing won the Art Ross Trophy with an NHL-best 128 points, finishing with a career-best 41 goals and 87 assists.

Wild forward Jason Zucker won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for leadership and humanitarian contributions to hockey. Zucker, who is from Las Vegas, has done extensive fundraising for children's causes in Minnesota.

LADY BYNG TROPHY

Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov has won the Lady Byng Trophy, beating out fellow nominees Ryan O'Reilly and Sean Monahan.

The award is given annually to the player voted to best combine sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability.

GM OF THE YEAR

Boston's Don Sweeney has been named the NHL's General Manager of the Year, and Florida centre Alexander Barkov has won the Lady Byng Trophy as the player best combining sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability.

Sweeney has built a consistent winner since the longtime Bruins defenceman took over the front office in 2015. Boston reached the Stanley Cup Final this season, losing in seven games to St. Louis.

Barkov scored a franchise-record 96 points for the Panthers, yet he committed just four minor penalties while playing more than 22 minutes per game. The Finn was a Lady Byng finalist for the third time in four seasons.

Barkov drew a few laughs when he apparently heard a few shouts in Finnish as he took the stage to accept his trophy.

"We have more fans from Finland than Florida here," Barkov said.

The other Lady Byng finalists were St. Louis' Ryan O'Reilly and Calgary's Sean Monahan.

BILL MASTERTON TROPHY

New York Islanders goalie Robin Lehner has won the Bill Masterton Trophy.

The award is presented annually to the NHL player voted to best exemplify the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

KING CLANCY TROPHY

Jason Zucker has won the King Clancy Trophy, beating out fellow nominees Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Henrik Lundqvist.

The award is given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.