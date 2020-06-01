Is Vegas the front-runner for the NHL’s return?

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenceman Connor Corcoran to a three-year, entry-level contract.

In 62 games last season with the Windsor Spitfires, Corcoran led the team's defence in scoring with 19 goals and 54 points. His 54 points ranked him ninth amongst all OHL defencemen in scoring.

He was selected in the fifth round (154th overall) by the Golden Knights at the 2018 NHL Draft.