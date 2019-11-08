1h ago
Jets reassign Heinola back to Finnish Liiga
The Winnipeg Jets announced Friday that the team has reassigned defenceman Ville Heinola from the America Hockey League's Manitoba Moose to Lukko Rauma of the Finnish Liiga.
TSN.ca Staff
Heinola, 18, was taken 20th overall by the Jets in June's NHL Draft.
He had one goal and five points in eight NHL games this season and had an assist in three games for the Moose.