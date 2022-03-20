WINNIPEG — Mason Appleton is back with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets have acquired forward Appleton from the Seattle Kraken for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

The 26-year-old from Green Bay, Wisc., had six goals and 11 assists in 49 games for the Kraken this season. He was selected by Seattle in last year's NHL expansion draft.

Appleton returns to Winnipeg, the team that drafted him in the sixth round (168th overall) in 2015.

He played the first 138 games of his NHL career with the Jets, scoring 20 goals over three seasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2022.