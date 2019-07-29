2h ago
2019-20 WCT Women's Schedule
August
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|2
|Aug 1-4
|Hokkaido Bank Curling Classic
|Hokkaido, Japan
|-
|3
|Aug 9-12
|ADVICS Cup
|Kitami, Japan
|-
|5
|Aug 23-25
|The Icebreaker
|Morris, MB
|-
|6
|Aug 30-Sep 2
|Oakville Fall Classic
|Oakville, ON
|-
September
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|7
|Sept 5-8
|Stu Sells Oakville Tankard
|Oakville, ON
|-
|8
|Sept 10-15
|AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic
|Cornwall, ON
|-
|8
|Sept 12-15
|Booster Juice Shoot-Out
|Edmonton, AB
|-
|8
|Sept 13-15
|King Cash Spiel
|Maple Ridge, BC
|-
|9
|Sept 19-22
|Mother Club Fall Curling Classic
|Winnipeg, MB
|-
|9
|Sept 19-22
|KW Fall Classic
|Kitchener-Waterloo, ON
|-
|9
|Sept 20-22
|The Good Times Bonspiel
|Calgary, AB
|-
|10
|Sept 27-29
|The Curling Store Cashspiel
|Lower Sackville, NS
|-
|10
|Sept 27-30
|Colonial Square Ladies Classic
|Saskatoon, SK
|-
October
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|11
|Sept 30-Oct 3
|WCT Uiseong International Curling Cup
|Uiseong, South Korea
|-
|11
|Oct 3-6
|Paf Masters Tour
|Aland, Finland
|-
|11
|Oct 3-6
|StuSells Toronto Tankard
|Toronto, ON
|-
|11
|Oct 3-7
|Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic
|Vernon, BC
|-
|11
|Oct 3-6
|Avonair Cash Spiel
|Edmonton, AB
|-
|11
|Oct 4-6
|Let's Cure Lupus St. Paul Cash Spiel
|St. Paul, MN
|-
|12
|Oct 11-14
|Driving Force Abbotsford Cashspiel
|Abbotsford, BC
|-
|12
|Oct 11-13
|Women's Masters Basel
|Basel, Switzerland
|-
|12
|Oct 11-14
|Curlers Corner Autumn Gold Curling Classic
|Calgary, AB
|-
|12
|Oct 11-14
|New Scotland Clothing Ladies Cashspiel
|Halifax, NS
|-
|13
|Oct 18-21
|Medicine Hat Charity Classic
|Medicine Hat, AB
|-
|13
|Oct 17-20
|Canad Inn Women's Classic
|Portage La Prairie, MB
|-
|13
|Oct 17-20
|Stroud Sleeman Cash Spiel
|Stroud, ON
|-
|14
|Oct 22-27
|Masters of Curling
|North Bay, ON
|-
|14
|Oct 25-27
|Gord Carroll Curling Classic
|Whitby, ON
|-
|14
|Oct 25-27
|Kamloops Crown of Curling
|Kamloops, BC
|-
|14
|Oct 25-27
|Atkins Curling Supplies Classic
|Winnipeg, MB
|-
|14
|Oct 24-27
|Latvia International Challenger
|Tukums, Latvia
|-
November
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|15
|Nov 1-4
|DEKALB Superspiel
|Morris, MB
|-
|15
|Oct 31-Nov 3
|Royal LePage Women's Fall Classic
|Kemptville, ON
|-
|15
|Nov 1-3
|Sunset Ranch Kelowna Double Cash
|Kelowna, BC
|-
|15
|Nov 1-3
|Dave Jones Mayflower Cash Spiel
|Halifax, NS
|-
|15
|Nov 1-3
|Talinn Ladies International Challenger
|Talinn, Estonia
|-
|16
|Nov 5-10
|Tour Challenge Tier 1
|Pictou, NS
|-
|16
|Nov 5-10
|Tour Challenge Tier 2
|Pictou, NS
|-
|17
|Nov 15-18
|Red Deer Curling Classic
|Red Deer, AB
|-
|17
|Nov 15-17
|Dakota Challenge Spiel
|Lakeville, MN
|-
|18
|Nov 22-25
|Boundary Ford Curling Classic
|Lloydminster, AB
|-
|18
|Nov 22-24
|Tim Hortons Spitfire Arms Cash Spiel
|Windsor, ON
|-
|19
|Nov 29-Dec 1
|Curl Mesabi Classic
|Eveleth, MN
|-
December
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|20
|Dec 6-8
|Jim Sullivan Curling Classic
|Saint John, NB
|-
|21
|Dec 10-15
|National
|Conception Bay South, NL
|-
|22
|Dec 19-22
|Karuizawa International
|Karuizawa, Japan
|-
January
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|24
|Jan 2-5
|City of Perth Ladies International
|Perth, Scotland
|-
|25
|Jan 9-12
|International Bernese Ladies Cup
|Bern, Switzerland
|-
|26
|Jan 14-19
|Canadian Open
|Yorkton, SK
|-
|26
|Jan 16-19
|Glynhill Ladies International
|Glasgow, Scotland
|-
April
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|38
|Apr 7-12
|Players' Championship
|Toronto, ON
|-
|41
|Apr 29-May 3
|Champions Cup
|Olds, AB
|-
BOLD = Grand Slam