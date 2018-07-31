Jul 31, 2018
2019-20 Season of Champions
Season of Champions
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|Oct 12-19, 2019
|World Mixed Championship
|Aberdeen, Scotland
|-
|Nov 3-9, 2019
|Canadian Mixed Championship
|Saguenay, QC
|-
|Nov 27-Dec 1, 2019
|Home Hardware Canada Cup
|Leduc, AB
|-
|Jan 9-12, 2020
|Continental Cup
|London, ON
|-
|Jan 18-26, 2020
|New Holland Canadian Juniors
|Langley, BC
|-
|Feb 15-23, 2020
|Scotties Tournament of Hearts
|Moose Jaw, SK
|-
|Feb 15-22, 2020
|World Junior Championship
|Krasnoyarsk, Russia
|-
|Feb 29-Mar 8, 2020
|Tim Hortons Brier
|Kingston, ON
|-
|Mar 14-22, 2020
|World Women's Championship
|Prince George, BC
|-
|Mar 17-22, 2020
|Canad Inns Mixed Doubles Curling Championship
|Portage la Prairie, MB
|-
|Mar 28-Apr 5, 2020
|LGT World Men's Championship
|Glasgow, Scotland
|-
|Apr 18-25, 2020
|World Mixed Doubles Championship
|Kelowna, BC
|-