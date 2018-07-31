Season of Champions

Date Event  Location Champion
Oct 12-19, 2019 World Mixed Championship Aberdeen, Scotland -
Nov 3-9, 2019 Canadian Mixed Championship Saguenay, QC -
Nov 27-Dec 1, 2019 Home Hardware Canada Cup Leduc, AB -
Jan 9-12, 2020 Continental Cup London, ON -
Jan 18-26, 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors Langley, BC -
Feb 15-23, 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Moose Jaw, SK -
Feb 15-22, 2020 World Junior Championship Krasnoyarsk, Russia -
Feb 29-Mar 8, 2020 Tim Hortons Brier Kingston, ON -
Mar 14-22, 2020 World Women's Championship Prince George, BC -
Mar 17-22, 2020 Canad Inns Mixed Doubles Curling Championship Portage la Prairie, MB -
Mar 28-Apr 5, 2020 LGT World Men's Championship Glasgow, Scotland -
Apr 18-25, 2020 World Mixed Doubles Championship Kelowna, BC -

2018-19 Season of Champions Results