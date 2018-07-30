August

Week Date Event Location Champion
1 Jun 15-16 Morioka City Men's Memorial Cup Morioka, Japan Ryo Ogihara
2 Aug 1-4 Hokkaido Bank Curling Classic Hokkaido, Japan  -
3 Aug 9-12 ADVICS Cup Kitami, Japan -
5 Aug 23-25 Baden Masters Baden, Switzerland -
5 Aug 23-25 The Icebreaker Morris, MB -
6 Aug 30-Sep 2 Oakville Fall Classic Oakville, ON -
 

September

Week Date Event Location Champion
7 Sept 5-8  Stu Sells Oakville Tankard Oakville, ON -
8 Sept 10-15 AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic Cornwall, ON -
8 Sept 13-14 Obihiro ICE Gold Cup Obihiro, Japan  -
8 Sept 13-15 King Cash Spiel Maple Ridge, BC -
9 Sept 19-22 Mother Club Fall Curling Classic Winnipeg, MB -
9 Sept 19-22 KW Fall Classic Kitchener-Waterloo, ON -
9 Sept 21-22 Cabot Spiel St. John's, NL -
9 Sept 20-22 The Good Times Bonspiel Calgary, AB -
10 Sept 27-29 The Curling Store Cashspiel Lower Sackville, NS -
10 Sept 28-30 Tallinn Men's International Challenger Tallinn, Estonia -

 

October

Week Date Event Location Champion
11 Sept 30-Oct 3 WCT Uiseong International Curling Cup Uiseong, South Korea -
11 Oct 3-6 Swiss Cup Basel Basel, Switzerland -
11 Oct 3-6 StuSells Toronto Tankard Toronto, ON -
11 Oct 3-7 Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic Vernon, BC -
11 Oct 3-6 Avonair Cash Spiel Edmonton, AB -
11 Oct 4-6 Let's Cure Lupus St. Paul Cash Spiel St. Paul, United States -
11 Oct 3-6 Manitoba Curling Tour Classic Winnipeg, MB -
12 Oct 11-14 Driving Force Abbotsford Cashspiel  Abbotsford, BC -
12 Oct 12-14 McKee Homes Fall Curling Classic Airdrie, AB -
12 Oct 11-14 Canad Inns Men's Classic Portage La Prairie, MB -
12 Oct 11-14 La Classique Ville de Levis Levis, QC -
12 Oct 11-14 Bud Light Men's Cash Speil Halifax, NS -
12 Oct 10-13 Kalamazoo Men's Classic Kalamazoo, United States -
12 Oct 11-14 Minebea Mitsumi Cup Miyota, Japan -
13 Oct 18-21 Medicine Hat Charity Classic Medicine Hat, AB -
13 Oct 17-20 Curling Masters Champery Champery, Switzerland -
13 Oct 17-20 Stroud Sleeman Cash Spiel Stroud, ON -
13 Oct 17-20 Steele Cup Cash Fredericton, NB -
14 Oct 22-27 Masters of Curling North Bay, ON -
14 Oct 25-27 Monctonian Invitational Spiel Moncton, NB -
14 Oct 25-27 Kamloops Crown of Curling Kamloops, BC -
14 Oct 25-27 Atkins Curling Supplies Classic Winnipeg, MB -
14 Oct 24-27 Latvia International Challenger Tukums, Latvia -

 

November

Week Date Event Location Champion
12 Nov 2-5 DEKALB Superspiel Morris Matt Dunstone
12 Nov 1-4 Dave Jones Mayflower Cash Spiel   Halifax Jamie Murphy
12 Nov 2-4 Raymond Jones Kelowna Double Cash Kelowna Jim Cotter
12 Nov 1-4 Prague Classic Prague, Czech Republic Cameron Bryce
12 Nov 2-4 Grand Prix Bern Inter Curling Challenge Bern, Switzerland Amos Mosaner
13 Nov 6-11 Tour Challenge Tier 1 Thunder Bay  Brad Jacobs
13 Nov 6-11 Tour Challenge Tier 2 Thunder Bay  Kirk Muyres
13 Nov 9-11 Original 16 WCT Bonspiel Calgary Ted Appelman
14 Nov 16-19 Red Deer Curling Classic Red Deer Kody Hartung
14 Nov 15-18 Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic Halifax Scott Howard
14 Nov 16-18 King Spud Classic Berth Spiel Carberry Corey Chambers
15 Nov 23-26 Ashley Home Store Curling Classic Penticton Glen Muirhead
15 Nov 22-25 Challenge Casino de Charlevoix   Clermont Jean-Sebastien Roy
15 Nov 23-26 The Sunova Spiel at East St. Paul  Winnipeg Braden Calvert
15 Nov 23-25 Black Diamond/High River Cash Black Diamond/High River Thomas Usselman
16 Nov 30-Dec 2 Curl Mesabi Classic Eveleth, Minnesota Rich Ruohonen
16 Nov 30-Dec 2 Brantford Nissan Men's Classic Brantford Glenn Howard
16 Dec 1-3 Thistle Integrity Stakes Winnipeg  Braden Calvert
 

December

Week Date Event Location Champion
17 Dec 7-9 WFG Jim Sullivan Curling Classic   Saint John Kendal Thompson
17 Dec 5-9 Curling World Cup Leg 2 Omaha, Nebraska John Shuster
18 Dec 11-16 National Conception Bay South Ross Paterson
18 Dec 14-16 Dakota Challenger Spiel Lakeville, Minnesota Dominik Maerki
18 Dec 13-16 Dumfries Challenger Series Dumfries, Scotland Jaap van Dorp
19 Dec 20-23 Karuizawa International  Karuizawa, Japan Reid Carruthers
19 Dec 14-19 Qinghai Curling Elite Xining, China Matt Dunstone
20 Dec 28-31 U.S. Open of Curling Blaine, Minnesota SooHyuk Kim

 

January

Week Date Event Location Champion
21 Jan 3-6 Mercure Perth Masters Perth, Scotland Bruce Mouat
22 Jan 8-13 Canadian Open North Battleford  Brendan Bottcher
24 Jan 24-27  Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic  Tempe, Arizona Reid Carruthers
25 Jan 30-Feb 3 Curling World Cup Leg 3 Jonkoping, Sweden Matt Dunstone

 

April

Week Date Event Location Champion
35 Apr 9-14 Players' Championship Toronto Brendan Bottcher
37 Apr 23-28 Champions Cup Saskatoon Brendan Bottcher

 

May

Week Date Event Location Champion
39  May 8-12  Curling World Cup Grand Final  Beijing, China  Kevin Koe

BOLD = Grand Slam/World Cup

