Jul 30, 2018
2019-20 WCT Men's Schedule
August
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|1
|Jun 15-16
|Morioka City Men's Memorial Cup
|Morioka, Japan
|Ryo Ogihara
|2
|Aug 1-4
|Hokkaido Bank Curling Classic
|Hokkaido, Japan
|-
|3
|Aug 9-12
|ADVICS Cup
|Kitami, Japan
|-
|5
|Aug 23-25
|Baden Masters
|Baden, Switzerland
|-
|5
|Aug 23-25
|The Icebreaker
|Morris, MB
|-
|6
|Aug 30-Sep 2
|Oakville Fall Classic
|Oakville, ON
|-
September
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|7
|Sept 5-8
|Stu Sells Oakville Tankard
|Oakville, ON
|-
|8
|Sept 10-15
|AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic
|Cornwall, ON
|-
|8
|Sept 13-14
|Obihiro ICE Gold Cup
|Obihiro, Japan
|-
|8
|Sept 13-15
|King Cash Spiel
|Maple Ridge, BC
|-
|9
|Sept 19-22
|Mother Club Fall Curling Classic
|Winnipeg, MB
|-
|9
|Sept 19-22
|KW Fall Classic
|Kitchener-Waterloo, ON
|-
|9
|Sept 21-22
|Cabot Spiel
|St. John's, NL
|-
|9
|Sept 20-22
|The Good Times Bonspiel
|Calgary, AB
|-
|10
|Sept 27-29
|The Curling Store Cashspiel
|Lower Sackville, NS
|-
|10
|Sept 28-30
|Tallinn Men's International Challenger
|Tallinn, Estonia
|-
October
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|11
|Sept 30-Oct 3
|WCT Uiseong International Curling Cup
|Uiseong, South Korea
|-
|11
|Oct 3-6
|Swiss Cup Basel
|Basel, Switzerland
|-
|11
|Oct 3-6
|StuSells Toronto Tankard
|Toronto, ON
|-
|11
|Oct 3-7
|Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic
|Vernon, BC
|-
|11
|Oct 3-6
|Avonair Cash Spiel
|Edmonton, AB
|-
|11
|Oct 4-6
|Let's Cure Lupus St. Paul Cash Spiel
|St. Paul, United States
|-
|11
|Oct 3-6
|Manitoba Curling Tour Classic
|Winnipeg, MB
|-
|12
|Oct 11-14
|Driving Force Abbotsford Cashspiel
|Abbotsford, BC
|-
|12
|Oct 12-14
|McKee Homes Fall Curling Classic
|Airdrie, AB
|-
|12
|Oct 11-14
|Canad Inns Men's Classic
|Portage La Prairie, MB
|-
|12
|Oct 11-14
|La Classique Ville de Levis
|Levis, QC
|-
|12
|Oct 11-14
|Bud Light Men's Cash Speil
|Halifax, NS
|-
|12
|Oct 10-13
|Kalamazoo Men's Classic
|Kalamazoo, United States
|-
|12
|Oct 11-14
|Minebea Mitsumi Cup
|Miyota, Japan
|-
|13
|Oct 18-21
|Medicine Hat Charity Classic
|Medicine Hat, AB
|-
|13
|Oct 17-20
|Curling Masters Champery
|Champery, Switzerland
|-
|13
|Oct 17-20
|Stroud Sleeman Cash Spiel
|Stroud, ON
|-
|13
|Oct 17-20
|Steele Cup Cash
|Fredericton, NB
|-
|14
|Oct 22-27
|Masters of Curling
|North Bay, ON
|-
|14
|Oct 25-27
|Monctonian Invitational Spiel
|Moncton, NB
|-
|14
|Oct 25-27
|Kamloops Crown of Curling
|Kamloops, BC
|-
|14
|Oct 25-27
|Atkins Curling Supplies Classic
|Winnipeg, MB
|-
|14
|Oct 24-27
|Latvia International Challenger
|Tukums, Latvia
|-
November
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|12
|Nov 2-5
|DEKALB Superspiel
|Morris
|Matt Dunstone
|12
|Nov 1-4
|Dave Jones Mayflower Cash Spiel
|Halifax
|Jamie Murphy
|12
|Nov 2-4
|Raymond Jones Kelowna Double Cash
|Kelowna
|Jim Cotter
|12
|Nov 1-4
|Prague Classic
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Cameron Bryce
|12
|Nov 2-4
|Grand Prix Bern Inter Curling Challenge
|Bern, Switzerland
|Amos Mosaner
|13
|Nov 6-11
|Tour Challenge Tier 1
|Thunder Bay
|Brad Jacobs
|13
|Nov 6-11
|Tour Challenge Tier 2
|Thunder Bay
|Kirk Muyres
|13
|Nov 9-11
|Original 16 WCT Bonspiel
|Calgary
|Ted Appelman
|14
|Nov 16-19
|Red Deer Curling Classic
|Red Deer
|Kody Hartung
|14
|Nov 15-18
|Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic
|Halifax
|Scott Howard
|14
|Nov 16-18
|King Spud Classic Berth Spiel
|Carberry
|Corey Chambers
|15
|Nov 23-26
|Ashley Home Store Curling Classic
|Penticton
|Glen Muirhead
|15
|Nov 22-25
|Challenge Casino de Charlevoix
|Clermont
|Jean-Sebastien Roy
|15
|Nov 23-26
|The Sunova Spiel at East St. Paul
|Winnipeg
|Braden Calvert
|15
|Nov 23-25
|Black Diamond/High River Cash
|Black Diamond/High River
|Thomas Usselman
|16
|Nov 30-Dec 2
|Curl Mesabi Classic
|Eveleth, Minnesota
|Rich Ruohonen
|16
|Nov 30-Dec 2
|Brantford Nissan Men's Classic
|Brantford
|Glenn Howard
|16
|Dec 1-3
|Thistle Integrity Stakes
|Winnipeg
|Braden Calvert
December
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|17
|Dec 7-9
|WFG Jim Sullivan Curling Classic
|Saint John
|Kendal Thompson
|17
|Dec 5-9
|Curling World Cup Leg 2
|Omaha, Nebraska
|John Shuster
|18
|Dec 11-16
|National
|Conception Bay South
|Ross Paterson
|18
|Dec 14-16
|Dakota Challenger Spiel
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|Dominik Maerki
|18
|Dec 13-16
|Dumfries Challenger Series
|Dumfries, Scotland
|Jaap van Dorp
|19
|Dec 20-23
|Karuizawa International
|Karuizawa, Japan
|Reid Carruthers
|19
|Dec 14-19
|Qinghai Curling Elite
|Xining, China
|Matt Dunstone
|20
|Dec 28-31
|U.S. Open of Curling
|Blaine, Minnesota
|SooHyuk Kim
January
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|21
|Jan 3-6
|Mercure Perth Masters
|Perth, Scotland
|Bruce Mouat
|22
|Jan 8-13
|Canadian Open
|North Battleford
|Brendan Bottcher
|24
|Jan 24-27
|Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic
|Tempe, Arizona
|Reid Carruthers
|25
|Jan 30-Feb 3
|Curling World Cup Leg 3
|Jonkoping, Sweden
|Matt Dunstone
April
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|35
|Apr 9-14
|Players' Championship
|Toronto
|Brendan Bottcher
|37
|Apr 23-28
|Champions Cup
|Saskatoon
|Brendan Bottcher
May
|Week
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Champion
|39
|May 8-12
|Curling World Cup Grand Final
|Beijing, China
|Kevin Koe
BOLD = Grand Slam/World Cup