The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Clayton Keller to an eight-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Keller's agent, Scott Bartlett, confirmed the deal is worth a total of $57.2 million, and will see Keller carry a cap hit of $7.15 million through 2027-28, starting next year. The deal contains a full no-trade clause from 2024-2026 and a no-movement clause in the final two years of the deal from 2026-2028.

Keller, 21, led the Coyotes in scoring last season with 14 goals and 47 points. He is currently entering the final season of his entry-level contract.

"Clayton is elite in every sense of the word," general manager John Chayka said in a release. "He is not only an All-Star and one of the premiere offensive playmakers in the league, but he is equally special as a person with his drive and determination to be great. We are thankful to Clayton for believing in our future and look forward to him playing a vital role on this team for many years to come. We are also very appreciative of Mr. Meruelo's willingness to invest in our future and solidify one of our core players here in Arizona for a long time."

With the deal, Keller becomes the fifth member of the team signed through at least 2024-25, joining Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Nick Schmaltz, Jakob Chychrun and Christian Dvorak.

"This is a truly special day for my family and I," Keller said. "I love everything about being a Coyote. My teammates are great. We have a great coaching staff. Everything about this organization is on the right track and I know we have an opportunity to do some special things here for a long time. Arizona is where I want to be and I'm proud to commit to the Coyotes long term. I'm thankful to the organization for believing in me and believing in what we can accomplish moving forward."

The seventh overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Keller had 23 goals and 65 points as a rookie in 2017-18.

He has 37 goals and 114 points in 167 games with the club.