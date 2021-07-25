Elks' Green on attitude at camp: 'I'm just bringing my lunch pail'

The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran national running back Calvin McCarty, the team announced on Sunday.

Wow, in certainly the biggest surprise of the Calgary Stampeders training camp, they have signed former Edmonton Elks running back Calvin McCarty.



McCarty had announced his retirement in March after a 13-year career. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) July 25, 2021

The veteran McCarty has played 203 games over his 13-year CFL career, all with the Edmonton Elks. McCarty had announced his retirement in March.

The 36-year-old has 337 carries for 1,615 yards and 18 touchdowns as well as 263 catches for 2,005 yards and 12 touchdowns.