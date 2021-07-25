The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran national running back Calvin McCarty, the team announced on Sunday. 

The veteran McCarty has played 203 games over his 13-year CFL career, all with the Edmonton Elks. McCarty had announced his retirement in March.

The 36-year-old has 337 carries for 1,615 yards and 18 touchdowns as well as 263 catches for 2,005 yards and 12 touchdowns.