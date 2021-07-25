1h ago
Stampeders sign national RB McCarty
The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran national running back Calvin McCarty, the team announced on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
The veteran McCarty has played 203 games over his 13-year CFL career, all with the Edmonton Elks. McCarty had announced his retirement in March.
The 36-year-old has 337 carries for 1,615 yards and 18 touchdowns as well as 263 catches for 2,005 yards and 12 touchdowns.