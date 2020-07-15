The Florida Panthers signed 2018 first-round pick Grigori Denisenko to a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.

The contract will begin next season for the 20-year-old, who spent this season with the KHL's Yaroslavl Lokomotiv.

Denisenko posted six goals and 12 points in 38 regular season games with Lokomotiv this season, adding one goal in six playoff games.

"We are thrilled to officially sign Grigori to an entry-level deal for the upcoming 2020-21 season," Panther general manager Dale Tallon said. "He is a highly skilled and hard-working young player who has a bright future in our organization. Although he will be ineligible to play games for us during the 2020 postseason, we look forward to having him challenge for a position on the Panthers roster next season."

Denisenko served as captain of Team Russia at this year's world juniors, posting three goals and nine points in seven games en route to a silver medal.