Hilary Knight will wear the "C" in Boston.

The nine-time world champion was officially named captain of the PWHL Boston team with longtime Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron making the announcement.

Jamie Lee Rattray and Megan Keller were named alternate captains.

A native of Palo Alto, CA, the 32-year-old Knight has scored 75 goals and added 57 assists in 95 games over 17 major tournaments (worlds and Olympics) for the United States with whom she also currently serves as captain. She was a member of the US's gold medal-winning entry at the 2108 Pyeongchang Olympics and has also claimed a trio of Olympic silver medals including at Beijing 2022.

Knight previously played her club hockey with the Canadian Women's Hockey League's Boston Blades and Les Canadiennes de Montreal and the National Women's Hockey League's Boston Pride.

PWHL Boston is set to hit the ice for their first ever game on Wednesday night with a visit to Minnesota.