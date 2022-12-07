The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association touches down in Ottawa this weekend for the Canadian Tire All-Star weekend featuring some of the biggest names in the game.

In partnership with the Ottawa Senators, the weekend features a round-robin tournament of six 10-minute 3-on-3 games with the final two teams competing in the All-Star championship.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

As voted by the fans, the captains for the four All-Star teams are Marie-Philip Poulin (Team Harvey’s), Hilary Knight (Team Sonnet), Sarah Nurse (Team Adidas) and Megan Keller (Team Scotiabank).

Poulin leads all PWHPA scorers this season with eight goals and 12 points in seven games on the Secret Dream Gap Tour. She is followed by fellow Canadians Rebecca Johnston (six goals and 11 points), Blayre Turnbull (three goals and 10 points) and Jessie Eldridge (two goals and nine points) with American star Abby Roque in fifth with five goals and nine points.

Team Harvey’s sits atop the standings with 16 points, Team Adidas has 10, Team Scotiabank nine and Team Sonnet with four.

Team Sonnet’s Nicole Hensley and Team Harvey’s Ann-Renee Desbiens come in as the best goaltenders this season. Tied with a .932 save percentage, Hensley has been the busiest goaltender so far, facing 147 shots in four appearances.

All four PWHPA teams will play regular season games in Kemptville, Ont. and Gatineau, Que. on Dec. 9, and at Canadian Tire Centre on Dec. 10 with the skills competition and All-Star tournament taking place at the CTC in Ottawa on Dec. 11.

“When we started planning the 2022-23 season, we knew we wanted to elevate the experience for both players and fans,” said PWHPA operations consultant Jayna Hefford. “The All-Star festivities will be another tremendous platform for our athletes to show just how talented they are—and have some fun while doing it. Canadian Tire and the Ottawa Senators have been key partners in making this vision a reality and we know it’ll be a fantastic weekend for everyone involved.”

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to host the PWHPA’s first ever All-Star event at Canadian Tire Centre,” said Ottawa Senators Executive VP and CFO Erin Crowe. “Investing in women’s hockey is extremely important to the Senators organization. We hope that having these elite athletes in Ottawa to showcase their skills will create a lasting impact on the next generation of young players.”