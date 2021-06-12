Bergevin: We're not satisfied, we have some unfinished business

Montreal Canadiens defencemen Jeff Petry (hand), Jake Evans (concussion) and Jon Merrill (lower-body injury) remained sidelined with their injuries, but are expected to travel with the team to Las Vegas for Game 1 of their third-round series against the Golden Knights on Monday night.

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said Friday they are "not very confident" that the three players will dress in Game 1.

Ducharme noted that all three players are progressing and should return in the near future.

Evans, who suffered a concussion after taking a hit from Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele in Game 1 of their second round series, skated on his own Saturday.

#Habs Evans is making progress in his recovery from concussion. Off-ice workout Tuesday has advanced to skating separately from his team’s main practice. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/qoIC0S4unM — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 12, 2021

Petry appeared to be injured when he got his right pinky finger caught in a camera hole in the glass during the second period of Sunday's 5-1 win in Game 3. He went to the locker room, but was able to return to action and finish the period on the bench. The 33-year-old played 16:02 over the first two periods of the game and was a plus-1. He did not play in the third period.

Petry has contributed three assists for the Canadiens during the 2020-21 post-season.

Merrill, acquired at the trade deadline from the Detroit Red Wings, has been out since Game 5 of the Canadiens' first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is without a point in five playoff games.

Saturday's Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

F

Lehkonen - Danault - Gallagher

Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Anderson

Armia - Staal - Perry

Tatar - Frolik - Belzile

D

Chiarot - Weber

Kulak - Edmundson

Romanov - Gustafsson

Ouellet - Fleury

G

Price

Allen