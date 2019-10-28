New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said Sunday he had "no update" when asked about the status of forward Josh Ho-Sang.

Ho-Sang has been skating and training in Toronto since requesting a trade from the Islanders after being waived to start the season. The Islanders told the 23-year-old not to report to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the Islanders' AHL affiliate, while the team attempts to meet his request.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported last week that the Islanders were still working on a deal to move the disgruntled winger.

Ho-Sang appeared in 10 games with the Islanders last season, scoring one goal and adding one assist. Drafted by the Islanders 28th overall in 2014, he has seven goals and 17 assists over 53 games in three seasons.