15m ago
NHL announces enhanced COVID measures
On Saturday the National Hockey League announced they were implementing new enhanced Covid measures.
TSN.ca Staff
On Saturday the National Hockey League announced they were implementing new enhanced COVID-19 measures. The new measures will remain in effect through the holiday season and the New Year, and will be re-evaluated no later than Jan. 7.
The league released a memo containing all the new measures Saturday morning, which included the below explanation of their reasoning for the change.
"The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced today the immediate adoption of enhanced COVID-19 measures given the emergence of the Omicron variant and recent increase in positive test results."
The enhanced protocols will apply to both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated players will focus on:
- Prevention
- Education
- Testing
- Broadcast on Media
- Promotional Activities
- On-Ice Officials
The NHL has had to postpone the games of multiple teams until after the holiday break due to the COVID outbreaks and the new restrictions will be in place until at least the New Year.