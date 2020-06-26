According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the NHL could make its hub city announcement as soon as Friday if the NHL and NHL Players' Association can come to a decision.

LeBrun adds that the sense he gets it's extremely close between the bids of Edmonton and Toronto, with one source giving a slight edge to Toronto. The players are expected to have more discussions on the two bids Friday morning and get back to the league.

Sense I get is it’s extremely close between Edm and Tor bids, both seem to have provincial health clearance. One source involved gave slight edge to Tor but wasn’t ready to call it yet. Players will have more discussions this morning on it and get back to the league. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2020

The Vancouver Canucks ownership group officially took themselves out of the running to be a hub city on Thursday, leaving Chicago, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Toronto as the remaining options to host the league's return.

Vancouver was considered a front-runner up until Thursday, when, as LeBrun reported on Insider Trading, the team's bid had been derailed after conversations with provincial health authorities.

Vegas remains an expected destination as one of the two hubs for the league's Phase 4, which is scheduled to begin in late July or early August.