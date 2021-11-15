With a number of players still in COVID protocol, the NHL is postponing Ottawa Senators games through at least Nov. 20.

The league said in a statement released Monday afternoon that Ottawa's next three games are being postponed and all team training facilities closed effective immediately.

The league added it is in the process of reviewing and revising the Sens' regular season schedule.

The contests were a visit to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, Thursday's home date against the Nashville Predators and Saturday's matinee at home against the New York Rangers.

The Senators have had 10 players test positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days. All are currently in the league's COVID protocols.

Here is the full statement released by the league:

The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of 10 Ottawa Senators Players currently in the NHL’s COVID Protocol, and evidence of continued spread in recent days, the team’s games will be postponed at least through Saturday, Nov. 20. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.

As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Senators’ regular season schedule.

