The Penguins have signed GM Jim Rutherford to a three-year contract extension through the 2021.22 season.



"We think Jim Rutherford is one of the best general managers in all of sports and, during his tenure in Pittsburgh, arguably the best GM In the NHL," Penguins co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle said in a joint statement released by the team. "His goal every year is to win the Stanley Cup and that kind of commitment to excellence is what drives us all. Jim is already a big part of Penguins history with back-to-back championships, but his goal is to achieve even more, and we want to help him do that. We appreciate his continuing dedication to the Penguins."

Rutherford is in his fifth season as the team's GM and led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. Rutherford also won a Stanley Cup as GM of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.

