PWHL announces inaugural final team rosters

The Professional Women's Hockey League has announced its final rosters ahead of the inaugural 2024 season with the regular season set to kick off on Jan. 1.

All six team rosters consist of 26 players, including 23 signed to standard player agreements and three reserves. There are 157 players set to skate in the league this season from 12 different countries, including Canada (90 players), United States (53 players), Austria (1), Czechia (5), Finland (1), France (1), Germany (1), Hungary (1), Japan (1), Sweden (2), and Switzerland (1) as well as North American-born players who represent China internationally.

Eighty-five players were selected in the PWHL Draft, 54 were training camp invites, and 18 were signed during the league’s initial free agency period.

“The positive energy, depth of talent and skill on all teams, and the fierce competition displayed during scrimmages at our pre-season evaluation camp in Utica, New York, was an exciting sign of what PWHL fans will enjoy when the puck drops in January,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL senior vice president of hockey operations. “Among the camp takeaways was a commitment from the league to provide additional opportunities for players to be a part of the PWHL this season, leading to the decision to increase the number of roster reserves from two to three players per team, which is reflected across all final rosters.”

The first regular season game in PWHL history will be played on New Year’s Day at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre between Toronto and New York with all other team home openers being played within the first two weeks of January 2024.

Boston

Forwards: Hannah Brandt, Shiann Darkangelo, Loren Gabel, Taylor Girard, Hilary Knight, Nicole Kosta, Gigi Marvin, Alina Muller, Amanda Pelkey, Jamie Lee Rattray, Theresa Schafzahl, Sophie Shirley, Taylor Wenczkowski

Defenders: Emily Brown, Jessica DiGirolamo, Kaleigh Fratkin, Jess Healey, Sophie Jaques, Megan Keller, Sidney Morin

Goaltenders: Aerin Frankel, Cami Kronish, Emma Soderberg

Reserves: Emma Buckles, Sammy David, Samantha Isbell

Minnesota

Forwards: Brooke Bryant, Claire Butorac, Michela Cava, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Clair DeGeorge, Brittyn Fleming, Taylor Heise, Denisa Krizova, Sophia Kunin, Kelly Pannek, Liz Schepers, Susanna Tapani, Grace Zumwinkle

Defenders: Natalie Buchbinder, Mellissa Channell, Abby Cook, Maggie Flaherty, Emma Greco, Dominique Kremer, Lee Stecklein

Goaltenders: Nicole Hensley, Amanda Leveille, Maddie Rooney

Reserves: Lauren Bench, Abigail Boreen, Nikki Nightengale

LTIR: Sydney Brodt

Montreal

Forwards: Ann-Sophie Bettez, Sarah Bujold, Claire Dalton, Gabrielle David, Jillian Dempsey, Sarah Lefort, Leah Lum, Kennedy Marchment, Maureen Murphy, Kristin O'Neill, Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Tereza Vanisova,

Defenders: Erin Ambrose, Madison Bizal, Catherine Daoust, Mariah Keopple, Brigitte Laganiere, Dominikia Laskova, Kati Tabin

Goaltenders: Marlene Boissonnault, Elaine Chuli, Ann-Renee Desbiens

Reserves: Melodie Daoust, Catherine Dubois, Alexandra Poznikoff

New York

Forwards: Chloe Aurard, Alex Carpenter, Jade Downie-Landry, Jessie Eldridge, Elizabeth Giguere, Alexandra Labelle, Paetyn Levis, Savannah Norcross, Madison Packers, Abby Roque, Kayla Vespa, Emma Woods

Defenders: Taylor Baker, Jaime Bourbonnais, Johanna Fallman, Brooke Hobson, Ella Shelton, Olivia Zafuto, Micah Zandee-Hart

Goaltenders: Abbey Levy, Lindsey Post, Corinne Schroeder

Reserves: Alexa Gruschow, Carley Olivier, Claire Thompson

Ottawa

Forwards: Lexie Adzija, Emily Clark, Kristin Della Rovere, Fanni Garat-Gasparics, Becca Gilmore, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Gabrielle Hughes, Brianne Jenner, Katerina Mrazova, Hayley Scamurra, Akane Shiga, Natalie Snodgrass, Daryl Watts

Defenders: Ashton Bell, Amanda Boulier, Zoe Boyd, Savannah Harmon, Victoria Howran, Jincy Roese, Aneta Tejralova

Goaltenders: Sandra Abstreiter, Emerance Maschmeyer, Rachel McQuigge

Reserves: Taylor Davison, Rosalie Demers, Malia Schneider

Toronto

Forwards: Samantha Cogan, Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors, Brittany Howard, Jess Jones, Rebecca Leslie, Emma Maltais, Hannah Miller, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner, Blayre Turnbull, Alexa Vasko, Kaitlin Willoughby

Defenders: Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, Olivia Knowles, Jocelyne Larocque, Allie Munroe, Maude Poulin-Labelle, Lauriane Rougeau

Goaltenders: Kristen Campbell, Erica Howe, Carly Jackson

Reserves: Victoria Bach, Emma Keenan, Jessica Kondas